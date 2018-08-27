Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Michael Deary was found dead at his home in Omaha Close on Monday

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a flat in Hampshire.

The body of Michael Deary, 29, was discovered at his home in Omaha Close, Fareham, on the afternoon of 20 August.

Hampshire Police previously said it was speaking to people who knew Mr Deary in an attempt to "understand his activity towards the end" of the week leading up to his death.

The boy will appear before Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.