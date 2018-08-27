Fareham flat death: 17-year-old charged with murder
- 27 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a flat in Hampshire.
The body of Michael Deary, 29, was discovered at his home in Omaha Close, Fareham, on the afternoon of 20 August.
Hampshire Police previously said it was speaking to people who knew Mr Deary in an attempt to "understand his activity towards the end" of the week leading up to his death.
The boy will appear before Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.