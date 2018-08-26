Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Southampton
- 26 August 2018
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Southampton.
Police were called to a home in Salisbury Road, Totton, on Saturday evening where they found a 26-year-old man from Wolverhampton.
The man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, a Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said.
A 15-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.