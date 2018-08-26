Image copyright Google

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Southampton.

Police were called to a home in Salisbury Road, Totton, on Saturday evening where they found a 26-year-old man from Wolverhampton.

The man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, a Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said.

A 15-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.