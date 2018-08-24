Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Michael Deary was found dead at his home in Omaha Close on Monday

Detectives investigating the murder of a man found dead at a flat in Hampshire have made an arrest.

The body of Michael Deary, 29, was found at his home in Omaha Close, Fareham, on Monday afternoon.

A 17-year-old from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Officers said they were continuing to speak to people who knew Mr Deary in an attempt to "understand his activity towards the end of last week".

Fareham district commander Ch Insp Sharon Woolrich said: "We understand that this is concerning for some of our residents.

"We've been visiting people living in Omaha Close with the housing provider to make sure we address any specific concerns in partnership."