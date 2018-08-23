Image copyright Border Force Image caption The private jet arrived at Farnborough Airport in January with cocaine on board

Four men have been convicted of smuggling half a tonne of cocaine with a street value of more than £41m into the UK on a private jet.

Fifteen suitcases of the drug were found at Farnborough Airport in January on a plane returning from Columbia.

Allessandro Iembo, Martin Neil, Victor Franco-Lorenzo and Jose Ramon Miguelez-Botas claimed they were unaware of the cases' contents.

Border Force officers said the haul was one of the largest in the region.

Martin Neil's brother Stephen was found not guilty of the charge.