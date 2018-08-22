Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Michael Deary was seen leaving his flat on Friday lunchtime

Murder detectives have released a photo of a man found dead at a flat in Hampshire in a bid to piece together his final movements.

The body of Michael Deary, 29, was found at his home in Omaha Close, Fareham, on Monday afternoon after concerns were raised about his welfare.

He was last seen leaving his flat on Friday lunchtime and walking towards Redlands Lane with a man and woman.

Police are hoping to trace the pair and anyone else who may have seen him.

Hampshire Constabulary said formal identification of Mr Deary had now taken place.

Image caption Officers were called to the flat amid concern for the welfare of someone inside

The force said Mr Deary appeared to have injuries to his back when his body was found.

Fareham district commander Ch Insp Sharon Woolrich urged the public to contact police if they had seen Mr Deary return home, or at any other time in the days before his death.

She added: "I recognise that residents are concerned, and if people need advice or have specific concerns that we can address I'd ask them to speak to uniformed members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team in the area."