Image caption Groundwater in Buckskin began to overwhelm the drainage system in February 2014 - the area remained flooded for more than a month

A £6m scheme to help protect a flood-hit Basingstoke housing estate is due to start in September.

A pipe is to be installed in the Buckskin estate, where more than 80 homes were evacuated in February 2014 after groundwater flooding.

Many residents were unable to return to their homes until the following winter after more than 77 million litres of water had to be pumped out.

The work is expected to be finished by the winter of 2019.

The year-long project will also see the network of drainage ditches in and around the estate improved..

Image copyright Hampshire County Council Image caption Flood water mixed with raw sewage started to flow through the streets of the estate

Image caption More than 77 million litres of floodwater had to be pumped out of the estate

Hampshire county councillor Stephen Reed said: "It's a gravity-fed scheme so it'll work everyday.

"I hope [residents] will be able to sleep easier in their beds, and I hope it might also mean that insurance costs might come down."

Cathie Wyatt, chair of the Buckskin Flood Action Group, said: "It is fantastic to see this finally happening. It's such a relief after the flooding four years ago."

Hampshire County Council is contributing £2.04m to the cost of the scheme, with £1.75m coming from a government's flood defence grant, £2.2m from the Thames Regional Flood and Coastal Committee Local Levy, and £250,000 from Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.