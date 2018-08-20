Travellers pitch up in Eastleigh train station car park
- 20 August 2018
A group of travellers has pitched up in a large area of the public car park at Eastleigh train station.
More than a dozen caravans and motorhomes along with many other vehicles arrived over the weekend.
It means there are only a few car parking spaces are available for rail passengers.
South Western Railway said holders of season tickets for the Eastleigh car park could use them at Southampton Airport Parkway instead.
Hampshire Police have been on the site, but it is understood they are not able to move the group on without a court order being obtained.
The BBC has approached the force and Hampshire County Council for comment.
ℹ️ *EASTLEIGH* Due to the car park being unavailable, holders of season tickets for Eastleigh car park may use them at Southampton Airport Parkway.— SWR Help (@SW_Help) August 20, 2018
Thanks to residents for contacting me in regard to incursion situation & limited access to #EastleighStation I will pass on anything received from @EastleighPolice I’m aware extra are patrols in place as there’s been reports of ASB. Constituents be assured I’ll keep them updated pic.twitter.com/MxvNgJSg0C— MimsDaviesMP (@mimsdavies) August 19, 2018
