Image caption The travellers' arrival means there are only a few car parking spaces in the station's public car park

A group of travellers has pitched up in a large area of the public car park at Eastleigh train station.

More than a dozen caravans and motorhomes along with many other vehicles arrived over the weekend.

It means there are only a few car parking spaces are available for rail passengers.

South Western Railway said holders of season tickets for the Eastleigh car park could use them at Southampton Airport Parkway instead.

Hampshire Police have been on the site, but it is understood they are not able to move the group on without a court order being obtained.

The BBC has approached the force and Hampshire County Council for comment.

