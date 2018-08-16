Image copyright PA Image caption Twins Himmat and Arjun Sohal (left) Harry and Thomas Ashton-Key (centre) and Catherine and Henry Darlison celebrate their A-level results

Three sets of twins from a college are heading to the same university as their sibling, after receiving their A-level results.

The three pairs of 18-year-olds were among 27 sets of twins in the same year at Peter Symonds College in Winchester.

A spokeswoman described the unusual phenomenon of having so many sets of twins in the same year at the college as "incredible".

It saw a 99% pass rate with 82% gaining A* to C and 62% A* to B.

Henry and Catherine Darlison are both heading to Cambridge.

Henry, who will study music, gained A* grades in maths and further maths, and an A in music.

Catherine, who gained four A* results in maths, biology, chemistry and physics, and will study medicine, said: "I think it's natural that twins end up making similar choices but it was nice throughout the process that we could support each other."

Sibling support

Harry and Thomas Ashton-Key both achieved four A* results in maths, further maths, physics and chemistry, and will study physics at Oxford.

Harry said: "I do not think I would have got as far as I have got if I didn't have my brother to help me."

Himmat Sohal and his brother Arjun each secured three A grades in maths, chemistry and physics, and have won places at Bath to study chemical engineering.

Himmat said: "I think having my brother studying the same subjects helped me, we are very competitive as twins but also want the best for each other."