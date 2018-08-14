Image copyright RNLI Image caption The mass walk takes place annually at one of the lowest tides of the year from St Helens beach to Bembridge Fort and back

Two young girls "nearly drowned" after falling into deep water during a mass walk along an exposed causeway off the Isle of Wight, the RNLI has said.

Lifeboat crews swam to rescue the girls after they fell in deep holes as they walked from Bembridge Fort on Monday.

The girls - who were thought to be aged seven and 10 - were taken ashore on the Bembridge inshore lifeboat.

The RNLI then had to issue an appeal to their relatives after they left without being medically checked.

Image copyright RNLI Image caption Walkers waded through the low tide from the shore to the fort on Monday evening

"They had probably ingested a quantity of water when they had gone underwater and they were therefore at risk from secondary drowning," the charity said.

It is understood their relatives have since made contact with the RNLI.

The unofficial walk from St Helens beach to Bembridge Fort and back along the exposed causeway usually takes place annually in August at one of the lowest tides of the year.

The round trip, which attracts hundreds, takes about an hour to complete.