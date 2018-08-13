Image copyright FI Image caption The Nelson Gate scheme has been proposed by developer FI Real Estate Management

Plans for a multimillion-pound development including a hotel, homes, offices and shops in Southampton city centre have been revealed.

The Nelson Gate scheme, proposed by developer FI Real Estate Management, would also see Norwich House and Frobisher House revamped.

A public square would be created by the city's central railway station, as well as a new pedestrian route.

A full planning application is expected be submitted later in the summer.

Chris Hammond, leader of Southampton City Council, said: "Nelson Gate is one of the gateways into the city from the station, so to see a brand new development is fantastic.

"It really showcases what the city has to offer for those coming in."

Image copyright FI Image caption Plans include a 144-bed hotel, apratments, office and shops

A spokesman for FI said: "The scheme we are presenting would bring new residents, business and visitors to the city centre, and would create a wealth of new jobs for local people."

The firm said the residential side of development would be spread across three buildings and house 344 apartments, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

There would also be a 144-room hotel, 65,000 sq ft (6,000 sq m) of office space and 26,000 sq ft (2,400 sq m) of retail space.

The new pedestrian route would be named Sidford Street and is a re-imagining of the same path that was closed in the early 20th Century, FI added.