Image copyright Christopher Davie Image caption Police arrived in Cuckmere Lane on Monday night after reports of a shooting

A woman has suffered serious injuries after being shot in Southampton.

Police found the woman with gunshot wounds when they were called to a block of flats in Cuckmere Lane at 18:18 BST on Monday night.

A 31-year-old man, from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.

The woman was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Image caption Police remained at the scene of the shooting on Tuesday morning

Officers were seen on Tuesday morning guarding the entrance to the flats.