Detectives investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl will screen her last known movements to thousands of football fans.

Lucy McHugh's body was found in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre early on 26 July.

CCTV footage of her outside a nearby Tesco Express will be shown on the big screens at Southampton's match with Burnley at St Mary's on Sunday.

Leaflets appealing for information will also be handed out.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Lucy left her home in Mansel Road East on 25 July but did not return

Det Supt Paul Barton, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "More than 200 members of the public have been in touch with information so far, but we know there's more to be done.

"Someone out there knows something about Lucy's final movements.

"Some Saints fans may have come back from holiday in time for the Burnley game and missed our appeals."

He added it was "vital" for people to think back to 25 July when she disappeared.

The CCTV footage of Lucy at the Tesco Express on the corner of Coxford Road and Lordswood Road was taken at 09:30 BST that day - 30 minutes after she left her home on Mansel Road East.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police released images of clothing worn by Lucy McHugh when she went missing

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Lucy's murder.

A 24-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child and was bailed in relation to those offences.

The same man appeared in court on 31 July charged with an offence which relates to failing to disclose a password to his Facebook account to detectives investigating Lucy's murder.

Stephen-Alan Nicholson, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 31 August.

Detectives have asked Facebook to "preserve" information on some users' accounts.