Image copyright Lendy Cowes Week Image caption The man, in his 60s, had been competing in a Cowes Week sailing event when he fell overboard

A man has died while competing in a Cowes Week sailing event off the Isle of Wight.

A coastguard search and rescue was launched following a Mayday call at 10:30 BST reporting a person was in the water north of Osborne Bay.

The yachtsman, in his 60s, was later pronounced dead in hospital. His next of kin have been informed, police said.

His death is not being treated as suspicious but investigations are ongoing, Hampshire Constabulary added.

The RNLI said the man fell overboard during "rough" sea conditions and was thought to have been dragged through the water by his boat's main sheet.

Image copyright Steve Daniels Image caption He was pulled from the water north of Osborne Bay

He was pulled out of the water by a passing vessel and escorted by the lifeboat to shore, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said.

Organisers of Lendy Cowes Week said they were "extremely sad to confirm the death of one of our competitors while racing here today".

"Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time," they added.

"Despite the best efforts by crew, the RNLI, a medically qualified person nearby, the ambulance service and the emergency department, the individual could not be saved," an Isle of Wight NHS Trust spokeswoman said.