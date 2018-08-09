Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Hilsea terrace blaze destroys three homes and damages five

  • 9 August 2018
Hilsea house fire Image copyright HFRS
Image caption Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were faced with a "very hard to contain" fire which had spread rapidly

A fire has destroyed three homes and damaged a further five after it spread through the roof space of a block of terraced properties.

About 30 firefighters tackled the blaze after it broke out in Hilsea, Portsmouth on Wednesday afternoon.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured. However, a pet dog was rescued and did need treatment for burns.

The fire service said the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

Image copyright HFRS
Image caption At its height 30 firefighters tackled the blaze

