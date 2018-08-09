Hilsea terrace blaze destroys three homes and damages five
- 9 August 2018
A fire has destroyed three homes and damaged a further five after it spread through the roof space of a block of terraced properties.
About 30 firefighters tackled the blaze after it broke out in Hilsea, Portsmouth on Wednesday afternoon.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured. However, a pet dog was rescued and did need treatment for burns.
The fire service said the cause of the blaze was not yet known.