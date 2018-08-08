Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle driving dangerously

A man has been arrested amid reports two teenagers were chased across a field in Hampshire by someone carrying a gun.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in The Avenue, Petersfield, on Tuesday shortly after 16:00 BST.

A 34-year-old man from Waterlooville is being held on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Police are appealing for information.

Hampshire Constabulary said it would also like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle being "driven dangerously" in the area.