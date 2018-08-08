Image copyright Hampshire County Council Image caption The plans cover two council-owned sites off Woodhouse Lane in Hedge End and Winchester Street in Botley

Plans for a new 980-home community in the Hampshire countryside have been submitted.

Two applications by Hampshire County Council present outline proposals for Uplands Farm Estate community, which includes a new secondary school.

The plans cover two council-owned sites off Woodhouse Lane in Hedge End and Winchester Street in Botley.

Both sites have been identified for future housing development in Eastleigh Borough Council's draft local plan.

The application for the Winchester Street site proposes up to 375 homes as well as allotments, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

While the Woodhouse Lane site scheme includes up to 605 homes, a sports centre and a new seven-form entry secondary school, which could initially accommodate 1,050 pupils.

Affordable housing

If approved, the school would be the first element to be developed, the council said.

Leader of the council Roy Perry said the plans would take into account the new Botley bypass which was granted planning permission in October last year.

Affordable housing is planned for 35% of the estate.

Countryside preservation charity CPRE Hampshire has backed the plans providing they provide the affordable homes promised.

"We always regret the loss of any greenfield site, and we are campaigning for better protection for our countryside," said the charity.

"However, these planning applications near Botley do actually deliver a significant proportion of affordable housing for local people's needs."