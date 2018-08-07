Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lucy McHugh was seen at Tesco Express half an hour after she left home

CCTV footage showing a stabbed teenager half an hour after she left home for the final time has been released.

The video of Lucy McHugh, 13, was captured at a Tesco Express half a mile away from Southampton Sports Centre, where her body was found the next day.

Lucy, who is thought to have been murdered, can be seen on the corner of Coxford Road and Lordswood Road at about 09:30 BST on 25 July.

Detectives have appealed for further sightings.

The shop is half a mile from where Lucy's body was found at 07:45 on 26 July.

Before the CCTV emerged, the last confirmed sighting of Lucy was when she left her home in Mansel Road East at 09:00 on 25 July.

Det Supt Paul Barton said: "We now know that Lucy was close to the Sports Centre just half an hour later. We need to know how she reached the Tesco Express and where she went next."

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Lucy left her home in Mansel Road East on 25 July but did not return home

Police appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time to cast their minds back - and for people with dash cam or action camera footage to get in touch.

Det Supt Barton said: "We're really hoping the CCTV footage will jog people's memories so that we can further build up a picture of Lucy's movements.

"You will see that Lucy was carrying her jacket at the time. It was a hot day, so you may have seen her wearing a white vest top.

"We're also asking runners or walkers to check their mapping apps for the period in question."

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police released images of clothing worn by Lucy McHugh when she went missing

More than 100 volunteers helped police comb an area near the sports centre and officers handed out leaflets at sports events in a bid to jog people's memories.

A 24-year-old man arrested last week on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child was bailed on the condition that he did not enter Southampton.

The same man appeared in court on 31 July charged with withholding information relating to the murder investigation.

Stephen-Alan Nicholson, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 31 August.