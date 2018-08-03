Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Lucy left her home in Mansel Road East on 25 July but did not return home

Detectives investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl found stabbed to death in Southampton have completed a search of a cemetery in the city.

Lucy McHugh's body was discovered in a copse on Thursday 26 July, nearly two miles (3km) from her home.

Part of Holybook Cemetery, near Southampton Sports Centre where Lucy's body was found, was taped off on Thursday night.

Police left the site on Friday and said there was "nothing to report".

Officers are continuing to appeal for information about her movements in the hours before she died.

Leaflets are due to be handed out at Hampshire's T20 cricket match at the Ageas Bowl later and Southampton FC's pre-season friendly at St Mary's on Saturday.

Image caption Police were seen carrying out a detailed search at the cemetery on Friday

Image caption A cordon was put in place on Thursday night at Holybook Cemetery

Image caption More than 100 members of the public turned out on Thursday evening to help the police search

Messages will also be displayed on the big screens at each ground, appealing for information.

More than 100 members of the public turned out on Thursday evening to help police search for the weapon used to kill the teenager.

Volunteers combed the area outside the police cordon near the sports centre. Police have not revealed whether the new cordon is a result of that search.

Earlier this week, a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child was bailed on the condition that he did not enter Southampton.

Lucy left her home in Mansel Road East shortly before 09:00 BST on 25 July but did not return home.

Her body was found by a member of the public at about 07:45 the following day.

A man appeared in court on Tuesday charged with withholding information relating to the murder investigation.

Stephen-Alan Nicholson, 24, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 31 August.