A 13-year-old girl who was found stabbed to death was "really caring" and "made everyone happy", her friend has said.

Lucy McHugh's body was discovered in a copse on 26 July, nearly two miles (3km) from her home in Southampton.

Her friend Megan Wheeler-Osman, 15, said Lucy "would never go up there" and seldom went far from home.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child has been released on bail.

Lucy McHugh's smile "made everyone happy", her friend said

Lucy left her home in Mansel Road East shortly before 09:00 BST on 25 July but did not return home.

Her body was found by a member of the public at Southampton Sports Centre at about 07:45 the following morning.

Ms Wheeler-Osman said: "When I found out that she was found there I was really surprised.

"That's not like Lucy to walk up there by herself. She barely goes to town unless she's with someone close to her."

Floral tributes have been left at the crime scene

On Wednesday, police appealed to Lucy's friends to reveal any "secrets" she might have had.

Det Supt Paul Barton said: "If... she was going to meet someone that perhaps her parents wouldn't have approved of, then let us know."

Detectives have also asked the public for CCTV or dashcam footage from near the crime scene or her home in Millbrook.

Ms Wheeler-Osman said Lucy was a "bright child" who "used to care about everyone".

"Her smile made everyone happy. If you talk to her, she always makes you happy. I miss her so much."

The teenager's body was found in woodland at an outdoor sports centre

A man appeared in court on Tuesday charged with withholding information relating to the murder investigation.

Stephen-Alan Nicholson, 24, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 31 August.