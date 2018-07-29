Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Lucy McHugh was last seen leaving home on Wednesday morning

A 13-year-old girl whose body was found in woodland was stabbed to death, police have said.

Lucy McHugh's body was discovered near Southampton Sports Centre on Thursday morning.

She was last seen leaving her home in Mansel Road East the morning before.

A 24-year-old man from Southampton is in custody on suspicion of murder and engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Image caption Bunches of flowers have been left in tribute to the 13-year-old

Flowers have been laid in memory of the teenager at the site.

A handwritten card on one bunch read: "RIP Lucy. In our thoughts always. Love Cat and Isabelle xx".

A crowdfunding page set up to help fund a funeral has raised more than £5,600 since Saturday.

Hampshire Constabulary said post-mortem tests were carried out on Friday and some of Lucy's injuries were "unexplained".

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with white sleeves, with the logo for the band Falling in Reverse on the front and RADKE 01 in red on the back.

The force is appealing for anyone who saw the teenager on Wednesday to get in touch.