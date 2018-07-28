Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Lucy McHugh's body was found near Southampton's Sports Centre on Thursday morning

Flowers have been laid in memory of a teenager found dead in a wood.

The body of 13-year-old Lucy McHugh was discovered near Southampton Sports Centre on Thursday morning.

A handwritten card on one bunch of flowers read: "RIP Lucy. In our thoughts always. Love Cat and Isabelle xx".

A 24-year-old man from Southampton is in custody on suspicion of murder and engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Image caption Bunches of flowers have been laid in tribute to the 13-year-old

Officers are continuing their investigations at the scene and police dogs have been searching the woods.

Hampshire Constabulary said post-mortem tests were carried out on Friday and some of Lucy's injuries were "unexplained".

She was last seen leaving her home in Mansel Road East at 09:30 BST on Wednesday, wearing a black jacket with white sleeves, with the logo for the band Falling in Reverse on the front and RADKE 01 in red on the back.

The force is appealing for anyone who saw her that day to get in touch.