A two-year-old boy was among 13 people who were injured when a double-decker bus crashed into a hedge, police have said.

The boy, along with two men aged 67 and 38, was seriously injured when the Stagecoach bus crashed on the B3400 at Oakley, near Basingstoke on Thursday.

Ten other passengers of the 18 onboard the vehicle were also hurt.

Police said investigations were continuing. Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Hampshire Constabulary originally said 11 people had been hurt and that two people had suffered life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash which closed the road for about 10 hours.

Insp Andy Tester said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the double-decker bus prior to the collision.

"We'd also like to hear from any motorists who may have dashcam footage from the area around that time."

Stagecoach previously said its bus "remained upright at all times". The operator added safety was its "absolute priority".