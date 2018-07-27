Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Lucy McHugh's body was found near Southampton's Sports Centre on Thursday morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in woodland in Southampton.

Lucy McHugh's body was found by a member of the public near Southampton Sports Centre at 07:45 BST on Thursday.

Police said post-mortem tests were carried out earlier and some of Lucy's injuries were "unexplained".

The arrested man, who is 24 and from Southampton, is also being held on suspicion of having sexual activity with a child. He remains in custody.

Band logo

Det Supt Paul Barton said Lucy had left her home in Mansel Road East at 09:30 BST on Wednesday 25 July and did not return home that evening as expected.

He said she was reported missing to police that night.

Mr Barton added: "We're really keen to know what she did after leaving her house and would ask that anyone who saw her, had contact with her or knows of her movements on Wednesday contacts the incident room."

Police say Lucy was last seen wearing a black jacket with white sleeves, with the logo for the band Falling in Reverse on the front and RADKE 01 in red on the back.

"This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to Lucy's family and friends at this terrible time," said Mr Barton.