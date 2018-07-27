Image copyright Google

A man has been jailed for more than eight years for raping and beating a sex worker in Southampton.

Christian Hingarau, 30, of Derby Road, attacked the 36-year-old woman in Empress Road in the early hours of 23 January.

He was found guilty of rape and assault by beating following a trial at Southampton Crown Court. He admitted a second charge of assault by beating.

He was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison.

'Not be believed'

Hampshire Constabulary praised the woman's bravery and said there was often a reluctance among sex workers to come forward in such cases.

The woman, who can not be named, released a statement through police which said: "We can get justice. We deserve it. We are valued. If you have been hurt - come forward. Get help. You will be listened to."

Investigating officer Det Sgt Janine Bradley said: "The victim didn't want to report this crime at first as she thought she would not be believed.

"We want to encourage sex workers in the future to report these crimes. If you report it, you will be listened to."