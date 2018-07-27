Image copyright Dan Monaghan Image caption Dan Monaghan's daughter Delilah died of cancer in 2015, aged three

A bereaved dad says he is "absolutely buzzing" to have found a missing pendant after taking to Facebook to appeal for help to trace it.

Dan Monaghan's plea was shared 13,000 times after his half of the heart-shaped charm went missing on the Isle of Wight, on 20 July.

He found it "battered and bent" outside his home in Newport on Thursday.

The other half is buried with his daughter Delilah, who died of cancer in 2015, aged three.

Image copyright Dan Monaghan Image caption Mr Monaghan described the pendant as his "good luck charm"

Posting on Facebook, Mr Monaghan said: "I have a big day tomorrow and am a bit nervous about it.

"As I left work tonight I thought 'I really need this pendant tomorrow, it's my good luck charm'.

"So, as I have done every day, I scoured the route I took between the gym and my car...no luck...I drove home and got out of my car at my normal parking spot and had a quick scout around and there it was just laying there on the floor.

"I've looked here 1,000 times already. The pendant is a bit battered and bent but nothing that can't be straightened.

"I am absolutely buzzing I have found it. Delilah must have been looking down on me and knew I needed her strength."

"I have to take this opportunity to say thank you for all the thousands of messages of support I have received - it's been truly overwhelming," he added.