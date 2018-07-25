Motorcyclist banned over 120mph footage

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The helmet camera footage was seized by police after an accident

A 19-year-old motorcyclist has been banned from driving after filming himself doing 120mph.

Police found the footage when Dennis Kuzmenok was involved in an accident in Southampton in November.

Officers seized his helmet camera and found "shocking" images showing he had previously driven at 105mph in a 40mph zone and 120mph on the M3.

Kuzmenok, of Kent Road, Southampton, was found guilty of two counts of dangerous driving.

Following his trial at Southampton Crown Court, he was banned from driving for 15 months, handed a community order to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay court costs.

'Arrogant'

A Hampshire police spokesman said: "During the sentencing, Judge Burrell described Kuzmenok as 'arrogant' and said he had showed 'little regard' for the safety of others."

PC Richard Miell, of the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: "This shocking footage clearly shows just how dangerous his riding was.

"Travelling at high speeds on any roads is incredibly reckless, but to do it on Thomas Lewis Way and the M3 - two major roads with heavy traffic - showed total disregard for others and put not only his life at risk but the lives of other innocent road users."