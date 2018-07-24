Image copyright Dan Monaghan Image caption Dan Monaghan's daughter Delilah died of cancer in 2015, aged three

A father says he is "utterly devastated" after losing one half of a heart pendant he shared with his three-year-old daughter who died of cancer.

Dan Monaghan lost his half somewhere between Off The Wall hairdressers and Isle Be Fit gym in Newport, on the Isle of Wight, on Friday.

He described it as "irreplaceable".

The other half is buried with his daughter Delilah, who died in 2015 after an 18-month battle with the disease.

Image copyright Dan Monaghan Image caption The lost half heart pendant bears the words "forever always"

Mr Monaghan, who lives in Newport, made an appeal on Facebook for anyone who finds his pendant, which fell off his necklace when the clasp on the chain broke, to get in touch.

"Me and my wife had [the pendants] for a number of years and when my daughter passed away my wife put her own chain into the coffin with my daughter, which had the other half of the heart on there," he said.

"Monetarily it's not really worth anything at all but it's the sentimental value - obviously, it can't be replaced."

He added: "I would be forever grateful to be reunited with this."

You may also be interested in: