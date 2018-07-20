Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Jason Williams died from a stab wound to the chest

Two men have been cleared of the murder of a man who was found stabbed in a Hampshire park.

The body of Jason Williams, 41, was discovered with a single stab wound to the chest in Russell Howard Park, Basingstoke, on 22 February.

David Brewer, 34, of West Ham Close in the town, and Kasey Rolfe, 37, of no fixed address were found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

It followed a trial at Winchester Crown Court.