Image caption Campaigners have travelled from around the country to take part in the Pride event

The Isle of Wight has played host to the second UK Pride event.

Organisers estimate up to 15,000 people attended the festival which celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Campaigners and organisations took part in the Pride Parade through Ryde during which a 150m (500ft) rainbow flag was unfurled.

The event is being headlined by Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst who is due to perform on Ryde beach.

IOW Pride trustee Matt Bundy said the event was an "immense achievement" for the Isle of Wight.

"Walk around and you see such diversity and inclusion.

"It's a show of love and that everyone is equal, so it's fantastic that people have come to the island to do that here."

Image caption A 150m (500ft) rainbow flag was unfurled during the parade

The first Pride march in Britain was held in London in 1972, with towns and cities including Brighton, Leeds, Manchester and Bournemouth also now holding major events in the LGBT calendar.

The island faced competition from Exeter, Folkestone, Liverpool, Preston, and Cardiff who were also bidding to host the second UK Pride event after it was held for the first time in Hull last year.

The Isle of Wight held its own pride event for the first time in July 2017.