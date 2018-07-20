Image caption The crash involving a motorbike and a car happened on Weston Lane in Southampton

A man has been charged after a motorcyclist was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Southampton.

A 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash on Weston Lane at 03:50 BST on Thursday.

Steven Walden, 22, of Acacia Road, Southampton, has been charged with offences including causing grievous bodily harm and perverting the course of justice.

He due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Five people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the crash were released with no further action.