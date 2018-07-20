Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jason Gregory, 44, had a suspected cardiac arrest and later died in hospital

Two men arrested over the death of a 44-year-old man after an alleged assault in an alleyway will face no further action, police have said.

Jason Gregory died after being found with serious injuries in Vernon Walk, between London Road and Winchester Street, Southampton, in May.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They will not face any further action.

An inquest into Mr Gregory's death is yet to be scheduled, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The alleged attack happened between 23:45 BST on 5 May and 00:45 on the following day.

Mr Gregory, from Southampton, suffered a suspected heart attack and died in hospital five days later.

Paying tribute to him, his partner Melanie Stacey previously described him as a "hardworking family man and a father to four".