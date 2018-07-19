Image caption Three men aged 18, 22 and 27, and a 17-year-old girl remain in police custody

Four people have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a motorcyclist in Southampton.

A 19-year-old man from the city suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a motorbike and a car in Weston Lane at 03:50 BST.

Police said the motorbike had been stolen.

The occupants of the car - three men aged 18, 22 and 27, and a 17-year-old girl, all from Southampton - were arrested and remain in custody.