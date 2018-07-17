Image copyright Hampshire Police Image caption Kevin Owen, Andrew Havinga, Dean Higham and John Beesley carried out the crimes either together or individually between 16 November and 4 December

Four men have been jailed after "wreaking havoc" during a three-week spree of robberies and burglaries.

Kevin Owen, 39, Andrew Havinga, 23, Dean Higham, 55, and John Beesley, 39, pleaded guilty to their part in 20 offences in Southampton and Eastleigh from 16 November to 4 December.

Hampshire Constabulary said people were assaulted during the raids.

Owen and Havinga started the spree "brandishing planks of wood, bottles and hammers", the force added.

'Vicious and crude'

Det Sgt Damon Kennard said: "This was a complex investigation, tracking four men wreaking havoc across Southampton and Eastleigh, not only damaging property and stealing from businesses but also threatening and assaulting people at their place of work for their own selfish greed.

"The men only managed to steal a couple of hundred pounds each time, and sometimes left with nothing, but they used a high level of intimidation and violence to get through these conceited, vicious robberies and crude burglaries."

A petrol station and a hair salon were among the businesses targeted.

The men were jailed at Southampton Crown Court on Friday.

Higham, of Anson Drive, Southampton, pleaded guilty to a total of 10 counts, including robbery, burglary and possession of a Class A drug. He received a six-year prison sentence.

Owen, of Violet Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of robbery and burglary. He was jailed for eight years, 12 months and seven days, including for wilfully refusing to attend court.

Havinga, of Mayfield Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to six counts of robbery and burglary. He received a six-year prison sentence.

Beesley, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to a total of six counts, including robbery, burglary and dishonestly making false representations. He was jailed for four years and six months.