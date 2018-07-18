Image copyright PA Image caption Roger Giese is accused of sexually abusing a boy between 1998 and 2002 and is wanted for trial in California

An alleged paedophile who was on the FBI's most wanted list is to be extradited from the UK to the US, the Home Office has confirmed.

US national Roger Giese, 43, who has been living in Hampshire, is wanted for trial in California charged with sexually abusing a boy aged under 14.

The High Court previously ruled his removal would not be an "abuse of process" or violate his human rights.

On Tuesday the court refused his leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Mr Giese will be returned to his native country within the next 28 days, the Home Office said.

Image copyright FBI Image caption The FBI previously issued an appeal, using these photographs from 1998, for public help to find Mr Giese

The High Court previously heard Mr Giese befriended the boy while working as a voice coach for the All-American Boys Chorus in 1998.

He emptied his bank account and fled to the UK on the eve of his trial in 2007, leaving his family behind, the court was told.

Mr Giese was eventually found in Hampshire, working for a PR firm and living under a different name with a woman who did not know his true identity.

As well as child sex offences, US Federal authorities also issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of "unlawful flight to avoid prosecution".