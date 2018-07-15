Image caption The fire service urged people to contact the emergency services if they found an animal in distress

A deer which became trapped in the sea off the Hampshire coast has drowned after a passing boat tried to lasso it.

Coastguards were called to Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, at 09:00 BST amid reports of a large deer in the water.

The fire service, tasked with rescuing the animal, said it was stuck between Southsea Aquarium and Southsea Castle.

The service's animal rescue adviser and the RNLI managed to get the deer on board a rescue boat and gave it CPR but they were unsuccessful.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said the joint partnership team, involving the RSPCA, RNLI and Coastguard, was in a "race against time" to save the young roe deer, which was thought to have swum from the Isle of Wight.

The animal rescue adviser was picked up by an RNLI rescue boat and taken to the deer which was 200m off shore.

A spokesman said: "A passing boat tried to aid the rescue and lassoed the deer, unfortunately drowning the three-year-old roebuck."

He added: "We'd like to take this opportunity to remind the public that if they find an animal in danger, difficulty or distress, please call 999, state your location and wait for the appropriate emergency service to help."