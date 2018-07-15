Two escape as aircraft crashes in trees near Winchester
Two men escaped "with only scratches" after their light aircraft crashed into trees in Hampshire.
The fire service said the plane "crash landed" in trees and bushes on farmland off Morestead Road near Winchester on Saturday afternoon.
Crews from four stations and the ambulance service were called shortly after 15:15 BST but the men had climbed out of the plane before they arrived.
Police tweeted the pair had been "luckiest people" to have walked away.
ZW42 at a light aircraft crash. Pilot and passenger are 2 of luckiest people in UK walked away with only scratches. Definitely should buy lottery tickets tonight. 22740 #sully #airplane pic.twitter.com/EpkFpBS162— Hants Response Cops (@HCResponseCops) July 14, 2018
End of Twitter post by @HCResponseCops