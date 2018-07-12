Woman dies in Totton Morrison's supermarket crash
- 12 July 2018
An 86-year-old woman has died and another was seriously injured after being hit by a car in supermarket car park.
Hampshire police said they were struck by a Peugeot 206 at the Totton branch of Morrison's shortly before midday.
The woman, from Chandlers Ford, died later in hospital. A 22-year-old woman suffered life-changing injuries. The car driver, a 76-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries.
Police have appealed for witnesses.