An 86-year-old woman has died and another was seriously injured after being hit by a car in supermarket car park.

Hampshire police said they were struck by a Peugeot 206 at the Totton branch of Morrison's shortly before midday.

The woman, from Chandlers Ford, died later in hospital. A 22-year-old woman suffered life-changing injuries. The car driver, a 76-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses.