Image copyright Family handout Image caption Vipin Kumar died in the collision on Tuesday 3 July

A 43-year-old man who died in a crash was an "excellent dad" and "loving husband", his family has said.

Vipin Kumar, of Reading, died in a collision with a lorry and a van on the A34 near Bullington on 3 July.

His family described him as having a "special quality that made every friend feel that they were his best friend".

A 40-year-old lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.

The man from Huddersfield was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving without due care or consideration while unfit through drugs, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of specified controlled drug above the specified limit and driving while unfit through drink.

He was later released from custody but remains under investigation.

'Greatly missed'

In a statement, Mr Kumar's family added: "He is and always will be greatly missed and he will remain in our hearts for years to come."

The driver of the van, a 49-year-old from Reading, suffered life-threatening injuries. He is understood to be in a critical but stable condition.

The crash happened at 09:19 BST on Tuesday on the A34 southbound at Bullington Cross. It involved a Peugeot van, Toyota and HGV lorry.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police on contact 101, quoting reference 44180248886.