Image copyright TVP Image caption It is not known if the hot weather caused the Tarmac on the road to melt

A bin lorry has become stuck after sinking into a town centre road.

The lorry's back wheels have sunk into Old Bath Road in Newbury, Berkshire, which appears to have partially collapsed. It is not known if the hot weather caused the Tarmac to melt.

Engineers said they did not know how deep the hole was but a crane was on its way to remove the lorry.

Thames Valley Police have shut the road, which is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Image caption Engineers said they were unsure how deep the hole was

West Berkshire Council said none of the bin workers were injured.