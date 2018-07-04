Image copyright Portsmouth City Council Image caption An artist's impression of how the planned defences could look at Long Curtain Moat

People are being asked for their views on a planned £114.5m scheme to replace sea defences in Southsea.

Portsmouth City Council wants to renew the existing defences between Old Portsmouth and Eastney, which are up to 100 years old in some places.

The authority said about 8,077 homes and 704 businesses are at risk of flooding without new defences.

If the scheme is approved, work could start in 2019 and would be phased along the seafront, according to the council.

Southsea Common could be fully pedestrianised under the plans, which have gone out for consultation

The council said the defences on the 2.8-mile (4.5km) stretch of seafront are likely to fail within 10 years.

Temporary repairs have been made to plug holes and shore up several collapses in sections of the sea wall.

Work could feature a combination of higher vertical sea walls and some sloped stepped areas with wider promenades, the council said.

It estimated the last section would be completed by 2026.

The consultation on the scheme, which is being partly funded by a £5.9m grant from central government, runs until 5 August.