Image caption The man has been using Instagram to send 'explicit' videos to children, police said

A man has been using a photo sharing app to send videos exposing himself to children in Hampshire, police have said.

Hampshire Constabulary has issued warning letters to parents at all of the county's schools.

The force is investigating the man, who they say "explicitly" exposed himself via messages on Instagram.

A spokeswoman said a number of reports have come from Havant and the first was made on 9 June.

The letter, written by Ch Insp Clare Jenkins, said there have been 12 incidents "mainly in the south-east corner of the county."

She said: "We wanted to share information with you about reports of a man explicitly exposing himself online to several children as a reminder of this type of crime and to encourage you to discuss with your children and encourage them to talk to you or other trusted adults if they have any worries or concerns."

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said the currently unidentified man was using the app to send videos of himself to children via direct message.

The Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman added they were conducting a "thorough investigation" and working with schools and parents to identify the man.

Parents with information have been urged to contact police.