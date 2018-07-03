Image copyright Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team Image caption Rescue teams were called out more than 18 times when people using inflatables had got into difficulty on Monday evening

Beachgoers have been warned of "potentially deadly" inflatables after 15 people had to be rescued from the Solent off the Hampshire coast.

The coastguard said its rescue teams, RNLI lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter were called to a spate of rescues on Monday evening.

HM Coastguard's Piers Stanbury said: "We can't stress enough inflatables are not suitable for use in the sea."

He said the hotspot for the call-outs was Hayling Island.

People using a blow-up unicorn, flamingo and dinghy were among those who prompted 18 air and sea searches.

Image copyright MCA Image caption The coastguard said people were rescued from the sea off a number of beaches along the Solent coastline

Mr Stanbury said: "The tide was going to low tide which was dragging people offshore - one person got dragged out to Portsmouth Harbour where they were getting in the way of ferries.

"Inflatables really should only be used in swimming pools, not at the coast where they can quickly go from being fun to being potentially deadly."

The coastguard added its and the RNLI's time was being wasted making sure abandoned inflatables "did not have anyone at risk associated with them".