Image copyright other Image caption Mr Higgins denied all the charges involving 24 complainants, most of whom were Southampton and Peterborough Utd trainees

A former Southampton football club youth coach has been found guilty of indecently assaulting a young trainee.

Bob Higgins, 65, was found not guilty of another count of the same offence.

The jury at Winchester Crown Court did not reach verdicts on 48 other counts of the same charge and was dismissed.

Mr Higgins denied all the charges involving 24 complainants, most of whom were Southampton and Peterborough United trainees.