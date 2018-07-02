Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Oriana cruise ship to leave service in Southampton

  • 2 July 2018
Oriana Image copyright P&O
Image caption Oriana's last cruise will be an 18-night cruise to Norway and the North Cape, ending on 9 August 2019

Cruise ship Oriana will be retired after 24 years in service, it has been announced.

The Southampton-based ship was named by The Queen in the city's port on 6 April 1995.

Operator P&O Cruises said the 1,880-passenger ship would leave its fleet in August 2019 following a special final sailing.

The cruise firm said Oriana would be replaced by Iona, a new 180,000-ton ship which is due in 2020.

A second similar ship has also been confirmed for 2022.

It is not yet known what will happen to the ship following its retirement.

Image copyright PA
Image caption The Queen named Oriana at a ceremony on 6 April 1995

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites