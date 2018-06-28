Image copyright @portsmouthroads Image caption Station Street was closed as a precautionary measure after the lifting platform become partially detached

A platform lift on a tower block which came loose leading to the closure of a city centre road has been removed.

Station Street in Portsmouth was closed on Tuesday evening after the platform came away from the building which is under construction.

The city council said cranes had recovered the platform lift from the side of the building.

The road has now reopened to pedestrians and vehicles, the authority confirmed.