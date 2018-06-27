Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was attacked at Testwood School, previously called Testwood Sports College in March

A teenage boy has admitted stabbing a girl in the stomach as she queued at a school canteen during break-time.

The girl suffered a puncture wound in the attack at Testwood School in Totton, Hampshire, on 26 March.

Appearing by video link at Southampton Crown Court, the 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and wounding with intent.

The case was adjourned for sentencing until 4 July.