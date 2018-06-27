Image copyright Google Image caption The fatal crash happened on the B3054 in the New Forest in February last year

A motorcyclist who killed another biker in a head-on crash while overtaking a van has been given a suspended sentence.

Janek Szarzynski, 29, from Fareham, died after suffering serious head injuries in the crash on the B3054 in the New Forest in February last year.

David Farr, 50, admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Bournemouth Crown Court on Monday.

He was given a 16-month sentence, suspended for 24 months.

Farr, of Lepe Road, Exbury, was also banned from driving for five years and ordered to pay £725 costs and a £150 victim surcharge.

Police said Farr also suffered serious injuries in the crash, which happened after he failed to check whether the road ahead was clear before attempting to overtake.

After sentencing, Sgt Mark Furse, from Hampshire Constabulary, said: "Tragically, his reckless decision cost Mr Szarzynski his life and has left his family devastated."