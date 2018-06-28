Image copyright SCAS Image caption Some of the debris outside the house that was thrown at the crews

Ambulance crews were attacked with bricks after responding to a false claim that a 13-year-old girl was in cardiac arrest.

A rapid response car and ambulance were sent to a house in Eastleigh, Hampshire shortly after 17:30 BST on Wednesday.

As well as bricks, glasses, tables and chairs were thrown at the crews from an upstairs window when they arrived.

Police officers gained access to the house and discovered the call had been a hoax.

'Beggars belief'

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SCAS) said the crews were "shaken but not physically hurt".

An SCAS spokesman said: "It beggars belief what happened to our staff.

"We were told someone in the property was in cardiac arrest so this prioritised the call above other less immediately life-threatening emergencies."

SCAS said both the ambulance and rapid response car would need to be repaired.

It is not yet known if any arrests have been made.