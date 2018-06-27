Image copyright @portsmouthroads Image caption Station Street, in Portsmouth, was closed on Tuesday night after the lifting platform became detached from the tower

A lifting platform on the side of a tower block that is currently under construction has become detached leading to the closure of a major city centre road.

Station Street, in Portsmouth, was closed on Tuesday night as a "precautionary measure", the city council said.

It is expected to remain closed during Wednesday morning.

Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.