Milk and varnish spill closes A34 near Winchester
- 26 June 2018
Cargoes of milk and varnish spilled from two crashed lorries have closed part of a major road near Winchester.
The A34 southbound is shut between the A303 and A272 following the collision at South Wonston.
Unquantified amounts of milk and varnish spilled onto the carriageway, but there is no risk to public health, police said.
The road will remain closed while the vehicles are recovered and the carriageway is cleared.